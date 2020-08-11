DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Only 63% of the nation has filled out the 2020 U.S. Census.
The census counts every single living person in the U.S and it plays a key part in a community benefiting from federal funds. Nearly 70% of Illinois filled out the Census and it's one of the top 10 states in having a high response rate.
Illinois is on track to having almost every citizen fill out the census. According to 2020Census.Gov, Macon, Sangamon and Champaign counties have more than a 60% response rate. On the surface, this is good news, but the job is not done for census walkers like Tim Dudley.
"I'd love to say we can get a 100%," Dudley said. "It is really hard to even in the best of times, but all we can do is just do all we can do is express (to) people how important this is."
Dudley said Macon County is lagging behind and certain areas are "well under 50%." Depending on how many people fill out the census, it determines how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding can go into communities for the next decade. That could be money for housing assistance, public transit and schools. DPS 61's superintendent, Dr. Paul Fregeau, said incentives such as classroom technology, free and reduced lunch programs are tied closely to census numbers.
"I did mine [census] two (to) three months ago and it took three (or) four minutes," Dr. Fregeau said.
Time is running out. Dudley said the new deadline to complete the form is Sept. 30. The due date was previously Oct. 30.
"If we have an inaccurate count where we actually have more people than we've got counted, we're going to get less money to service all those people," Dudley explained. "It's going to be really hard to do."
If one is going to complete the census, they have the options to complete it by phone, online or by mail.
