DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Haven Gaming, LLC has withdrawn the Owners Gaming License Application filed on October 28, 2019 to operate a casino in Danville.
However, the withdrawal is just so they can prepare and submit a new application that is more suitable for the project and more accurately meets the expectations of the gaming board.
Haven Gaming plans to formulate a new application better aligned to meet the standards of the community.
The original application was assessed and areas for improvement were found.
They hope to submit a new application this August.
Mayor Williams said in a statement:
"Haven Gaming has made the city aware of its plans to withdraw its original application. This is a great opportunity for Danville to have a chance to review the new application by Haven Gaming LLC. I agree with the strategy and look forward to having the best possible application before the Illinois Gaming Board. In my experience with Haven Gaming management team, I have seen a consistent level of professionalism and industry knowledge. I believe that they have the community’s best interest in mind.
The City of Danville is proud of our Casino Selection Committee and the process we used to select Haven Gaming, LLC. This Committee was formed to carefully vet all Danville casino applicants and chaired by me to ensure the integrity of the process. This group is made up of our Public Works Chairman, Police Chief, Corporation Council, Economic Development CEO, and several successful business people from our community. I have reviewed and support the updated plan and ask that Haven come before our City Council to have their plan ratified for a third time on August 18, 2020."
