HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.
The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It also applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircrafts Hawaii News Now says the state announced 11 new cases of people with coronavirus, bringing Hawaii's total to 48.
Three of them are hospitalized. The U.S. Army announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for coronavirus, the first case linked to the Army community in the state.