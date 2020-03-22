FILE - In this Friday, March 20, 2020, file photo, as beachgoers are seen in the background, yellow caution tape wrapped across Waikiki in Honolulu. Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self quarantine starting Thursday, March 27, of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. The order applies to returning residents, as well as visitors. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)