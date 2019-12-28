This photo provided by the Hawaii department of Land and Natural Resources shows an area over Napali Coast State Wilderness Park where search and rescue are searching for a tour Helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii with several people aboard on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Authorities say the helicopter's owner called for help about 45 minutes after the chopper was due back from a tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast on Thursday evening. (Dan Dennison/Hawaii DLNR via AP)