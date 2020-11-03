BEARDSTOWN Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police District 9 responded to a single-car crash rollover on US Highway 67 and Edgewood Lane, near Beardstown, Tuesday morning.
Beardstown Fire Department declared it to be a HAZMAT scene after an unknown amount of flammable liquid was spilled.
Due to the crash, traffic is delayed and being rerouted.
No reports of any injuries at this time.
