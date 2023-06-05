(WAND) - Hazy sunshine will dominate Central Illinois weather early this week.
Along with the sunshine and clouds, we'll reach highs in the low-to-mid-80s today and the upper-80s Tuesday.
While we desperately need rain across the area with drought conditions developing, only scattered showers and storms are possible later Tuesday into Wednesday.
For Wednesday and Thursday, we'll cool down a bit with highs in the low-80s, which is average for early June. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
A better chance of showers and storms arrives this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.