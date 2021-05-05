SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A resolution to change the name of House Bill 1551, Public Act 101-0237, to Ta'Naja's Law passed the Illinois House of Representatives Wednesday afternoon.
Ta'Naja's Law was created after the tragic death of 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes in February 2018. First responders found her lifeless in her Decatur home. Autopsy results found the child had died from cold exposure and had severe signs of malnutrition and dehydration.
Details of her family's involvement with the Department of Children and Family Services surfaced. A long history with DCFS and child welfare programs made many wonder if there was more the state could have done to help the child.
Iisha Dean, Ta'Naja's former foster mother, and Representative Sue Scherer got to work with House Bill 1551. The measure helped to improve the child welfare system by requiring children who were in the foster care system to have routine immunizations. Scherer said this was a way to have more mandated reporters eyes on the child.
In addition, HB 1551 created more thorough home safety checks and gave more leverage to mandated reporters.
After the passage of the resolution on the name change happened Wednesday, Dean said she was happy. However, there is a some sadness that lingers.
"It's sad that it happened to her, but when they hear that name, Ta'Naja, she will be remembered forever," Dean said.
Scherer said it was important to change the name because Ta'Naja's death struck the entire community. She knew this would help to not only remember her, but honor her life for years to come.
"Everytime I see it or think her name I think of the atrocities that the little girl went through," Scherer said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Public Act 101-0237 or HB 1551 is officially called Ta'Naja's Law. Those close to the child want people to share her story and use the hashtag #LUVINTA'NAJA4LIFE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.