SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HCI Alternatives is planning to open the first legal public cannabis consumption space in Illinois.
The Springfield City Council gave their approval at their Jan. 21 meeting.
This is the first time a local municipality has approved allowing controlled legal public consumption in Illinois.
“With stringent public consumption laws in place, it’s important to have designated areas where people can consume cannabis legally and safely,” said IS&P Regional Director Kathleen Olivastro.
The consumption area will be connected to IS&P’s dispensary location in downtown Springfield at the corner of 7th and Adams.
An opening date has not yet been determined.
The point of opening the legal public consumption space would be to give a space for those who do not have private residences when traveling and to let consumers try products on-site at the dispensary.
“We will be thoughtful in how we create this experience just as we have done at the dispensary level. We’ve already started to redefine the cannabis retail experience with our customers and know an experience like this will be greatly anticipated,” added Olivastro.
IS&P has plans to open two more adult-use only dispensaries in Springfield and Fairview Heights in 2020.