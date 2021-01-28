DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The family of a man found dead in Lake Decatur are hoping for answers as investigators continue to their investigation.
"He was my best friend my whole life,” Katherine Houser, Benjamin Houser’s sister, said. “He was very adventurous.”
The body of 32-year-old Houser was found in Lake Decatur Sunday night. The Central Illinois native leaves behind three children including a set of twins.
"Even when he was little, he wanted to be a dad,” Katherine said. “It was very important to him."
Being a father was Houser’s life, according to his sister. Katherine said his kids were his everything.
"He was excellent with his kids. When they were on the farm, he'd take them on the tractor. He always wanted to be there and involved them in his life and be by their side. Fatherhood was something he always wanted."
In his death, Benjamin leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and life.
My brother Ben always made a party fun and always made sure everyone enjoyed themselves and relaxed and had a good time. If he loved you, he would drop whatever he was doing to be there to help."
A life now gone, but never forgotten as his family prepares for a final goodbye.
"He had so many plans and such an ability to work hard and once he set his mind to something; he was always depended on to work as hard as he could to get to where he had to."
Decatur Police are investigating the death. It is unclear how Houser ended up in the lake, but his family says they’ve been told he was there ice fishing.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
