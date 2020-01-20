URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - It's been more than 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
Charles Harmwin, 71, grew up in Centerville and remembers where he was when it happened.
"I was in school," Harmwin explained. "And when the news began to circulate it was as though someone pulled the plug on the black community."
Through Harmwin's eyes, times were certainly difficult. Back then, Harmwin described how he felt like an "underdog and didn't feel as equal". On the other end of the spectrum, people were living a different life - one where there wasn't much interaction with the black community.
"It didn't seem to bother me too much with [black] families living in Paris," said Maragret Koeler, who lived through the civil rights movement.
Dr. King was one of the movers and shakers during the civil rights movement. He and many civil rights icons fought for equal rights and shined a light on the adversities black people and people of color faced. Seeing how times have changed is something Koeler described as 'amazing'.
"God created us all equal," Koeler said.
To Harmwin, he hopes if Dr. King were still alive, his reactions would be more good than bad over the past decades.
"He was the patriarch for us," Harmwin said.