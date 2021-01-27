DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night, the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted to push the start date for in-person learning back until after Spring Break.
The news came as a shock to Karlee Wren. She has two DPS students, and one of them started kindergarten in the fall of 2020.
"I immediately looked at my husband and cried," Wren recalled after hearing the news Tuesday night.
She said the 2020-2021 school year has been difficult for her family. Since March of 2020, all Decatur Public Schools students have been remote learning.
"Looking at everyone else's surrounding district, you know, returning to school or having their first day, my child didn't get that," she said.
The Board of Education requested the DPS administration develop a robust plan for a return to in-person instruction. For Janelle Reed, the task of remote learning for her family wasn't too much of a challenge, but she worries for other students.
"I'm lucky enough I don't have to be super hands on, but I'm still here for when they need me. However, there are so many kids whose parents aren't at home or their parents are home and they don't know how to do the things that need to be done," Reed said.
Another concern Reed has is the social interaction students are missing out on. She explained her kids have been at home for school for nearly a year, so their interactions in the classroom will need to be reintroduced.
"It's been rough on the kids, but they have been really understanding in the fact that they don't want to get sick and they don't want others to get sick," she said.
The Board of Education said it has listened to the administration, parents and the community. They explained as they started to hear preliminary ideas for the return to learn in early February, they became concerned. For DPS parent Dana Thomas, she felt the decision to stay remote was the right one.
"I can't imagine what it's going to be like if we send our kids back before it's time," Thomas said.
She expressed her concern comes from the size of DPS. She's listened to a number of people in the community talk about other districts around the area going back, but as someone who was in the medical field, she felt the board decision was the safest one.
"I understand the frustration, but there are people and teachers getting sick and dying," she said.
Decatur Public Schools will have a virtual in-person return stakeholder input session on Monday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. To learn more, click here.
