DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A free community healing fair in Decatur will assist those who have been victims of crime.
The event is family-friendly. Organizers said it is a great time for the community to come together in a safe space and learn more about available services.
"It falls in during National Crime Victims' Rights Week, so we really wanted to highlight those organizations that provide services to victims in our community, and so ... right now, I think we are at 40 different organizations," said Abby Steele of Macon County HEALS, the organization behind the event.
The fair takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Old King's Orchard Community Center.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.