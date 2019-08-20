URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Will’s Garden at Carle Foundation Hospital will open this fall on the rooftop of the hospital.
The healing garden will open on top of the new main entrance at Carle. Donations from the annual giving campaign and Carle Golf Open have made Will’s Garden possible.
"Today marks an important step in seeing Will's wish come true," said Beth Katsinas, vice president of Carle Center for Philanthropy. "The rooftop healing garden will allow patients and visitors to access fresh breezes, vibrant greenery and pathways while staying close to their care teams and loved ones."
Melissa and John Tate, Will’s parents, lost their son to leukemia over 13 years ago. They remember the effect that a rooftop garden at a St. Louis hospital had on them.
Before Will died in 2006 he had wished for a rooftop garden at Carle. The hospital couldn’t add the garden at the time, but now they are able to open one in his honor.
To learn more about Will's Garden or to donate to the project, visit carle.org/give or text "WillsGarden" to 71777.