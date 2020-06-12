SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is issuing a public health alert due to to ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.
The product was prepared under custom exemption at David. B Custom Meats in Carlinville, IL. It has been prepared since the start of 2020. Custom exempt meat products are not inspected and cannot be offered for sale; because of this, a recall of the affected product was not requested.
The IDOA is concerned that some of the affected product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have the item should not eat them and throw them out.
The problem was discovered when a resident of Macoupin County notified local public health officials about sickness after consuming ground beef.
E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2-8 days after consumption.
