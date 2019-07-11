DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) are joining more than a dozen of their Senate colleagues introducing a new resolution supporting a “health care bill of rights” for all Americans.
The move comes after 18 Republican states Attorneys General argued in federal court (Texas v. United States) in New Orleans to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act. It would include provisions that provide protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
“The critics of that plan have no alternative, none,” Durbin told WAND's Doug Wolfe. “So, I say to them let’s sit down and make it better on a bipartisan basis. Let’s make it more affordable and accessible.”
Among the rights, the health care bill of rights includes:
- Right to coverage of essential health benefits with no annual or lifetime limits;
- Right to stay on a parent’s health care plan through age 26;
- Right to keep coverage after getting sick;
- Right to health insurance coverage regardless of preexisting conditions or health status;
- Right to free preventive services, such as cancer screenings and annual wellness exams;
- Right to mental health and substance abuse coverage; and
- Right to obtain health care and insurance coverage free from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, disability, or documentation status.
(Information provided by Senator Durbin’s office)