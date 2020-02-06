SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Community health centers across the state act as a safety net, providing different kinds of health care to anyone that walks through their doors.
Jordan Powell, president and CEO of the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, said the organization is working to expand that care to more people in the state.
"We serve more than 1.4 million patients at 390 sites, which is a huge footprint in the state of Illinois," Powell said. "We have Crossings in Decatur. We have Promise in Champaign. We have SIU Center for Family Medicine in Springfield."
These community health centers provide their patients with both physical and mental health services.
"You can see a primary care physician. You can see a dentist, a nutritionist; we usually have a pharmacist on site," Powell said. "The number of patients seeking mental care at community health centers has increased 90 percent over the last five years."
Powell said the goal is to provide services to more people throughout the state, but to do that, he said leaders have to educate policy makers on their model of health care.
"Our quality outcomes meet or exceed those of non-health center providers," Powell said. "We save the state more than $2 billion on an annual basis."
So far, Powell said their efforts have been successful.
"The legislators already appropriated $50 million to expand community health centers, to build new sites, upgrade current facilities and purchase new equipment," Powell said.
According to Powell, the organization wants to keep that momentum going. Right now, they are working with legislators to get even more funding for even more centers.
"We think, with continued investment in community health centers, we can serve more than 300,000 more patients," Powell said. "We think we can hire more providers, and we think we can meet the physical and mental needs of the communities."