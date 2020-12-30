DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One thousand COVID-19 vaccines were administered to health care workers in Macon County on Wednesday.
The Macon County Heath Department held a drive-through vaccine clinic for health care workers.
“The experiences people had, the loss people had, this is a time of joy and optimism,” said Brandi Binkley, health department administrator in Macon County.
Vaccine rollout started in the state of Illinois on Dec. 15 in Peoria. Now, as December comes to an end, counties like Macon County are able to expand and provide shots for more people who work in the health care field.
“I’m overwhelmed with emotion you know, you get so lost in the negative and so many people wouldn’t want it, but you see so many cars lined up on the street and there is hope,” said Cathy Briggs, contact tracer for the Macon County Health Department.
The drive-through clinic allows for more people to be tested safely. Binkley said the department’s plan is to hold more clinics like the one on Wednesday and then, when the vaccine is ready for the general public, they will be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.