DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health department authorities have closed a Popeyes restaurant in Decatur.
A WAND-TV crew observed a sign on the business Wednesday from the Macon County Health Department saying the operating permit for the restaurant, located at 775 E. Pershing Road, was suspended "until further notice". More details about why the business was closed are unavailable at this time.
Department records show a history of complaints sent to the MCHD at this Popeyes location. A follow-up inspection filed June 3 after reports of possible air-conditioning issues found no other corrective action was needed.
Reports of cockroaches in January caused the health department to close the same Popeyes once before.