MT. PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) – Health department leaders shut down a Dollar General store because it didn’t have running water.
Logan County Public Health Administrator Don Cavi tells WAND-TV the business has no working plumbing, meaning people can’t wash hands or flush toilets. He says an inspector went to the store, located on Chestnut Street in Mt. Pulaski, and closed the store Wednesday afternoon.
The business can open again if it fixes the plumbing and gets running water back. It will need a new inspection before re-opening.
Cavi was unable to tell WAND-TV how long the business has dealt with water issues.