DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Health department leaders closed a Popeyes restaurant in Decatur.
WAND-TV found a Macon County Health Department “Notice of Closure” on the door of the Pershing Road restaurant Thursday night. The notice doesn’t go into detail about why the restaurant is closed, but did list Section III-B of the Macon County Food Service Sanitation Ordinance on the sheet.
The ordinance, which is attached to this story as a PDF, lists III-B as a business that hasn’t paid a food permit fee. It says the county considers businesses that don’t pay the fee by Jan. 1 as operations without a valid permit. Late fines are assessed for renewal fees paid after Jan. 15.
The health department was closed for the day when WAND-TV heard about this situation. The station will reach out for comment on Friday.