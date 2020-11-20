Decatur, Illinois – Social media rumors of law enforcement officers shutting down Decatur restaurants are false. But health officials are keeping their eyes open as new mitigation rules take hold.
“We have not been sending anyone as far as local law enforcement anywhere,” explained Brandi Binkley of the Macon County Health Department. “We do have our own staff that go out and make visits on complaints.”
If the health department receives complaints about COVID related violations at local restaurants there are usually multiple steps. First, a phone call is made to the establishment to explain the rules. A second complaint could result in health department staff making a visit to verify if a violation exists and another explanation is providing to the establishment. Additional complaints would likely result in a cease and desist order.
The health department can take action against a restaurants food license but as of Friday there had not been any COVID related restaurant closures.
