DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Macon County Health Department Environmental Health Division held a presentation on the new FDA food codes they implemented at the beginning of the year.
They covered the new FDA Food Code, 2019 inspection reports and observation inspectors gather during their visits. The observations found during inspections were then shared to restaurant owners so they could improve their customer service and their food safety.
“For the customers it’s a good way to know that we are diligently doing our jobs to try and improve food safety condition in the city of Decatur as much as we possibly can,” said Brian Wood, the Assistant Director of Environmental Health.
Another session for restaurant owners will take place on Tuesday morning at 10. To reserve a spot call 217-423-6988.