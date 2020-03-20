DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has released an urgent request to the leaders of faith-based organizations.
The message said, faith leaders are the most trusted source for information to their congregations.
MCHD is asking those leaders to not hold services that are in person. They are also asking them to utilize a phone tree, a call bank and develop volunteer team to get resources such as food and medicine to members over 60 and those with chronic health conditions for drop off or delivery.
The release said, it is the faith leaders obligation to protect the people and do what is best for them. Remaining open will only encourage people to gather and give them a false sense of security.
MCHD said they are pleading with the organizations to do the right thing and protect their congregations.