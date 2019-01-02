DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Public health agencies in Illinois are updating their food safety policies to meet a state deadline.
Under that deadline, agencies had until January 1 to adopt a uniform food inspection report, adopt a new federal food code and enact enforcement procedures, explained Jim Roberts of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. Agencies must also end the use of scoring systems.
“What the IDPH and the FDA recommend is not a score or a number, but (find out) what are the priority violations and get those corrected,” Roberts said.
In Macon County, new policies will mean changes to interactions between inspectors and facilities like restaurants.
“The inspector will still do the observations of the facility and the personnel, but in addition, we will ask questions about processes: how foods are prepared, how foods are stored, how equipment is maintained,” explained Brian Wood, assistant director of environmental health.
The Macon County Health Department also plans to post inspection reports online in the coming months.