LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Logan Department of Public Health is investigating multiple reports of rash illnesses from people who swam in the Hampton Inn pool in Lincoln.
Those who reported the rashes swam in the pool on Jan. 19 or 20.
The illnesses are suspected to be Pseudomonas dermatitis/folliculitis, also known as "hot tub rash", although it has not been lab confirmed.
Symptoms appear within a few days of water exposure and include an itchy pustular rash.
It is caused when contaminated water comes in contact with a person's skin for a long period of time.