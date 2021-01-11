DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Board is considering a proposal to modify the authority of the Macon County Health Department, which could take away its authority to enforce COVID-19 mitigations.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley told WAND News Monday about the proposed plan. She said if the board took this action, the health department would not be able to shut down bars and restaurants for violating COVID-19 mitigation measures.
She added if the board did this and then Decatur's city council decided to open bars and restaurants, her department would have no enforcement actions available. Binkley said this measure would be "robbing" the health department of the ability to save lives.
WAND News reached out to board member Linda Little for comment and did not immediately hear back.
An emergency meeting of the Macon County Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on this topic. This issue is on the agenda under "New Business" as "Discussion and possible final action regarding amendment of Chapter 91 of the Macon County Code (Food Sanitation Ordinance)."
If approved by the committee, the measure would go before the full Macon County board on Thursday.
Binkley said Macon County health officials held an emergency meeting Monday.
