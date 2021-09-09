DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - With flu season quickly approaching, health officials say it's time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.
Dr. John Lee, a primary physician at Memorial Health, said the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself against the illness.
"Pick your poison. I'd definitely take the shot over the seriousness of flu or any other disease," Lee said.
Sherie Allen is someone who knows the seriousness of the flu all too well. Her daughter was in the hospital for 93 days in 2011 after being diagnosed.
"I sat there and I was being told that my daughter was gonna die and, you know, that's the worst feeling ever," Allen said. "So, I just continue to tell my story, our story and educate and advocate for it so no other parent has to sit in the same seat I have to sit in."
Her daughter still has long term effects she deals with every day from having the flu. Allen said she did not get the vaccine that year and regretted the choice after what happened.
Stories like Allen's are why doctors not only urge the vaccine, but also getting it early in the season.
"The real reality is a lot of patients waited too long to get the vaccine and they got the flu before they developed antibodies or before the vaccine could really kick in and work, so get it early before it spreads and before you get sick," said Lee.
So, when is the best time to get it? Chief Medical Officer at HSHS St. Mary's Ryan Jennings said in the next few weeks.
"Not much immunity floating around already. So I would be looking at the end of this month to be starting to think about getting a flu vaccine, and again, if we expect the season to kind of take the normal trend, then hopefully that will carry good immunity throughout the entire season," Jennings said.
This year's vaccine has four strains and experts are confident it can help stop the spread of the flu.
