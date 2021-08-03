DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than half of Illinois kids between the age of 12 and 18 are fully vaccinated.
IDPH reported 6,156,473 people ages 12+ are fully vaccinated, however health experts in central Illinois said it's not enough and they urge anyone 12 and older to get the vaccine.
"We do COVID-19 testing all day long," said Kevin Collins, nurse practitioner for Memorial Health System. "We are seeing more and more kids testing positive for COVID and a lot of the kids are getting it from unvaccinated adults they are around on a daily basis."
Collins explained the vaccine has been tested and is clinically proven to be effective. Over the course of the pandemic, more than 235,000 people ages 20 and younger tested positive for the virus.
"We are seeing now people who have not been vaccinated and test positive, they are having long-term effects with lung issues and heart issues," Collins said. "We have athletes who can't play sports again."
With the first day of school around the corner for local districts, many families are taking the last minute vacations before school starts. The Douglas County Health Department said families heading south or to "hot-spot" areas need to be cautious.
"If you are traveling, look to see what the COVID situation is, if there is a high numbers there you know maybe you want to reconsider and change your plans," said Colleen Lehmann, the public health community liaison for the Douglas County Health Department.
As for kids who can't get the shot, health experts urge parents to make the right decision and do what's best to keep their family members safe.
"If you are age 11 and under you can't get a vaccine it's unfortunate, so you have to count on the people around you to keep you as safe as possible," said Lehmann.
Masking, social distancing and constant hand washing is still recommended, and health experts said it's the best practices to keep people safe.
Families concerned about getting the shot should talk with their doctors. Collins even recommended making a risk verses benefits list. He also suggested making sure people are reading and researching accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccine.
