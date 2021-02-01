ILLINOIS (WAND) -With more people getting vaccinated across central Illinois, physicians with HSHS Medical Group want people to know what to expect after receiving a vaccine.
Dr. Nupur Verma of HSHS Medical Group said he's heard a lot of misconceptions surrounding the vaccine and how a person's body can react to it.
"[The vaccine] is an activated version of the virus which means basically, they are giving you a small part of it that will allow your body to develop an immune response to it," Verma said. "I think the worst things I've heard about the vaccines are allergic reactions, but technically you can get those with any other previous vaccines you've had before, too.
While some people experience no response to the vaccine at all, Verma said it's completely normal to have a reaction.
Lisa White has had both COVID-19 vaccines, and she said while she did experience some side effects, they went away quickly.
"My first dose, I got it in my left arm because I'm right-handed, I got a little soreness in my arm," White said. "My second dose, I got it in the same arm, but I did get a low-grade fever and was achy."
Dr. Verma said he even experienced a reaction after receiving the vaccine.
"After my first dose, I had little bit of swelling in my left arm, but it went away the first day," Verma said. "For the second dose, I had the same thing, the arm swelling and the pain, however, I did also have some flu symptoms that lasted five or six hours."
According to Verma, there are multiple different side effects one can experience after receiving the vaccine.
"Swelling at the injection site is common," Verma said. "Flu-like symptoms are even possible, (such as a) fever, muscle aches, chills and fatigue."
According to Verma, these side effects are not a cause for alarm - it just means the vaccine is working.
"It's just telling you that your body is actually picking up on the infection and developing an immune response to it," Verma said.
Dr. Verma said the flu-like symptoms are more likely to occur after a person's second dose. He recommends taking Tylenol or Ibuprofen before getting the vaccine and drinking plenty of water after receiving it.
