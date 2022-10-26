DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year.
The CDC reported that the flu and similar viral illnesses are notably high in Georgia, Texas and South Carolina. While in Illinois, activity is at a low level. Doctor Jignesh Modi, Infectious Disease Physician with HSHS St. Mary's told WAND News it's hard to predict how severe the flu season will be, because it's still early.
>> Cases of RSV on the rise nationwide.
"Yes, we are seeing early reports of influenza. I think it started earlier this year, but we will have to see how the next couple of weeks will go."
According to the CDC, a third of hospitalizations for the flu are children. Already, the U.S. is seeing an early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers.
"This is the time when we start to see Influenza, RSV and like we have in the past couple of years, COVID cases as well," said Dr. Modi.
The Macon County Health Department told WAND News that in Illinois there is a critical level of PICU (pediatric intensive care unit) beds. The flu is more dangerous for children than the common cold. Health Educator Emily O'Connell said flu vaccines help prevent tens of thousands of hospital admissions related to the flu each year.
"The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older, with rare exceptions. Flu vaccines can reduce your risk of getting seriously sick with the flu and help avoid doctor visits."
While some may be hesitant to get the vaccine. O'Connell said the flu can be a serious disease, especially among children, older adults, and people with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.
"Any flu infection can carry a risk of serious complications, hospitalizations or death even among healthy children and adults," she said.
>> How to stay safe this Halloween.
The Macon County Health Department will hold a Drive-Thru Flu Clinic for those 18 years and older on Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flublok vaccine will be used for those 18 through 64 years of age, and Fluzone High Dose will be used for those 65+.
The flu clinic is for those 18 years and older. People should enter on Orchard St. heading east. They must bring an ID and insurance card or information. People should wear a short-sleeved shirt and face covering.
MCHD also hosts vaccine clinics inside the building on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Appointments are required for these clinics. Call 217-423-6988 ext. 1100.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.