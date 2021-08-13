MACON COUNTY, III (WAND): Macon County Health Leaders says the rise in COVID-19 data in the last week is extremely alarming and outright scary to see.
Macon County is currently the highest in terms of transmission. During an emergency press conference Friday, Decatur Memorial Hospital CEO Drew Early says the COVID-19 Data is extremely similar as the data from last fall, before the vaccine was even introduced. He says the county is living in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and the stress on the system is tremendous.
"The patients that are being admitted, follow the national trends. About 85% of the COVID patients that are being admitted, much like national trends are unvaccinated." Early says at the press conference. Right now Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley says there are 254 cases per 100,000 people. As of Friday, she says this is an increase of 111.67% in the last 7 seven days.
Among those hospitalized, Early says the majority are younger people. "COVID patients that we do have are younger than we saw in the fall. As such, their length of stay is longer these patients are reporting more resources, more nursing time more pharmacy time more the radiology and tests and things like that."
Another population severely affected, kids. Binkley says kids are not able to get protected through vaccines, making them extra susceptible to the virus. "The myths out there about that doesn't affect children at all there's no children hospitalized or losing their lives and that is outright not true. Unfortunately, there have been children who have lost their lives, their children who are suffering, long haul, the effects of having COVID-19." She says at the press conference.
DMH says they are struggling with bed availability. He mentions, "at this point, the ability for DMH to accept transfers in right now is very, very challenging. It's frankly on a kind of a case by case, minute to minute sort of a basis."
IDPH says the hospital bed availability in Macon County has has passed the 20% threshold for 11 consecutive days as of Friday. With Macon County seeing their highest levels of transmission, health leaders are urging people to mask up, regardless of vaccination status. They also urge to continue washing hands and social distancing as much as possible. But the main step the community can take to help slow the spread before it is too late is to get the shot.
Early says, "We implore the community to become vaccinated, vaccines available widely is free of charge and is safe and is effective, and is proven to be one step that we can take, have the largest impact on on depressing the numbers of COVID-19 in our community."
To see where you can get vaccinated in Macon County, click here.
You can also ask your health provider or visit pharmacies in your area.
