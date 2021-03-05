DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Health leaders expressed frustration over Illinois lifting mask mandates.
As governors in Texas and Mississippi announced an end to mask mandates and business restrictions, health experts with HSHS explained it's a bad idea.
"It's way too soon to stop universal masking," said Dr. Marc Shelton, senior V.P. and chief clinical officer.
As the spread of the virus continues, scientists explained new variants are making their way around the world. Dr. Shelton said a way to help eliminate the spread of them is masks and social distancing.
"If we don't nip this now, they are just going to be more variants," Shelton said.
During a media briefing today in Chicago, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was asked about the mandates and he said they aren't going anywhere.
"The number have come down and we have a positivity rate that's in the 2% to 2.5%. I'm very happy about that I look at these numbers everyday and it makes me smile," said the governor. "It's a dream, it's a prayer and so we don't want to reserve any of that."
Only 8% of the population in Illinois is vaccinated. Dr. Shelton explained while the effectiveness of the vaccine is promising, it's still important for people to continue to mask up and social distance to eliminate the spread.
"There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to be careful along the way," Shelton said.
