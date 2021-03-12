COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday will mark one year since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in central Illinois.
On March 14, 2020, Sarah Buch Lincoln Health Center and the Coles County Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19 was a patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln in Mattoon.
"I'll never forget it was about 7 p.m. Friday night and I was sitting in my office and I think that's when I was like, this is real," said Diana Stenger, administrator for the Coles County Health Department.
Stenger explained in the weeks before that first reported case, she and health officials from around the state were preparing for their first cases of the virus.
"We knew it was coming. We planned for pandemic," she said. "We knew to be prepared and we expected it. We just didn't know when and at what point it would happen."
County health departments prepare for public health emergencies yearly. While the COVID-19 pandemic was new, it wasn't something Stenger and her team were prepared for.
"I always knew we worked together as a team with our employees and I think that we have shown that we can take what comes at us," Stenger said.
Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon reported its first COVID-19 patient on March 14. Kim Uphoff, vice president of operations, said when she heard the news, she and her staff were prepared.
"We were having discussion around the clock on how to prepare for what was to come," she explained. "We were converting patient rooms into negative air pressure rooms and we were preparing for the care that was needs for these patients."
Hours after Coles County reported its first case, Sangamon County announced it had two people test positive for the virus. Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Memorial Health System, said there was so much uncertainty in the beginning stages, but they were prepared.
"As that first case came I think it started to get real for everybody," he said.
Doctors and health leaders researched and studied the virus to get a better understanding of the best treatment plan for those infected.
"Over the course of the year, we learned a lot," he said. "Every case we applied what we had learned from the prior case and we evolved over the course of a year."
Hospitals, health departments, doctors and health leaders worked together. The collaboration helped identify all of the resources available and the best way to deploy them.
"Even in the most COVID fatigued times, we could look over and know there were others that were similarly dedicated," Clark explained.
The virus started to become prevalent in central Illinois communities. To help stop the spread, state leaders put guidance in place and mitigations.
Over the past year, doctors and health leaders said they've learned a lot.
"It's been interesting to see our health system work in real time on something that is happening right now. Medical research if something that is usually long and drawn out, over long periods of time, but this was something that was happening in real time," Clark said.
Throughout the pandemic, agencies around central Illinois came together to help battle the deadly virus. In Coles County, Stenger said she was encouraged when she saw everyone working together.
"I always knew we worked together as a team," Stenger said. "Our employees and I think that we have shown that we can take what comes at us."
As the vaccine rolls out, many become hopeful and look towards the future.
"I feel like there is hope on the horizon and I feel like we've been very well supported throughout the pandemic and there is no doubt we faced incredible challenges. We've never experience anything like this before," said Uphoff.
During a year like no other, Stenger said it's important to reflect on the lives lost and the sacrifices people had to make.
"Families were affected by this COVID virus and a lot of people sacrificed a lot," she said. "I think that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we cannot forgot those who have sacrificed."
