DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois state health leaders announced Wednesday new mitigations for Region 1.
Region 1 includes, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Carroll, Whiteside and Lee Counties.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 3, bars and restaurants will no longer be able to have indoor dining due to the region's COVID-19 positivity rate surpassing 8% for three straight days.
Along with the mitigations in Region 1, state health leaders warned Region 6, which includes Iroquois, Ford, Vermilion, Champaign, Edgar, Clark, Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland, Clay, Fayette, Effingham, Cumberland, Coles, Douglas, Piatt, Moultrie, Shelby, Macon and DeWitt counties, that if the positivity rate continues to rise they could see mitigations soon if the positivity rate doesn't decrease.
Recently, the Illinois Department of Public Health removed data from Champaign County from Region 6 because of the thousands of tests preformed every day at the University of Illinois. Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the region was seeing a test positivity rate in the 2% range, but when the department removed the data from Champaign County, the rate skyrocketed to over 7%.
"We want to ensure that the large volume of tests at Urbana-Champaign does not over shadow the trends that we are seeing in the broader region and we don't want to be inhibited from taking action to keep people safe," Ezike said.
Recently, the Macon County Health Department released a letter urging the community to stay vigilant to stop the spread of the virus.
"We felt like it was really important to do everything we could, even beyond what everyone here in our community has already been doing, to try to take as much action as we possibly could and get people again, to take the virus more seriously," said Brandi Binkley, Public Health Administrator with the Macon County Health Department.
The department said if the rate doesn't decrease, the state could implement new restrictions in Region 6.
"This is downright saving lives. Who wouldn't want to take every precaution that they could to save someone's life to protect someone from death or negative life-long implications," Binkley said.
Binkley said she was thankful for the members in the community who are social distancing and wearing a mask, but is concerned with residents who continued to disobey guidance.
"It's unfortunate that some people aren't taking it seriously," she said. "If people's motivation is more of the economic impact than the health impact, then maybe they can see if they want to stay open then they need to take these measures."
The Macon County Health Department reminds people even if they are wearing a mask, they need to continue to social distance. In addition, people need to continue to wear masks when they are around people from outside their immediate households.
