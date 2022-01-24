SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On the two-year anniversary of the first reported COVID-19 case in Illinois, health officials continue urging people to get vaccinated and boosted.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting over 30,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Monday.
“On January 24, 2020 when we announced the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois, we were not imagining that two years later we would still be battling the virus with this ferocity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While we have seen the highest number of cases and hospitalizations throughout the entire pandemic this January, we are cautiously optimistic that those numbers will continue to decrease as quickly as they rose due to the Omicron variant.”
“We have learned a great deal in the two years since the first case was reported in Illinois and we continue to learn as this virus and its variants are constantly changing. We now have safe and effective vaccines; we have oral antiviral and monoclonal antibody treatments; and we know that proper masking, testing, and isolation and quarantine can help slow the spread of the virus.
“As COVID-19 evolves, so too will our recommendations and guidance. Our goal remains the same – to protect the health and safety of all Illinois residents as we explore how we will coexist with COVID-19.”
The state mentioned the following pandemic milestones in a press release:
- January 24, 2020 –First confirmed Illinois case of COVID-19 reported in a Chicago resident, a woman in her 60s who returned from Wuhan, China on January 13, 2020.
- January 30, 2020 – second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Illinois reported in a man in his 60s and the spouse of the first confirmed case in Illinois. This was the first person-to-person spread of the virus in the United States.
- February 11, 2020 – IDPH announces it is able to conduct testing for SARS-CoV-2 making Illinois the first state to be able to perform in-state testing.
- March 17, 2020 – IDPH announces the first COVID-19 death in Illinois.
- December 15, 2020 – First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine location near you, visit this website.
