DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - As COVID-19 cases rise and Thanksgiving approaches, the demand for testing grows. However, doctors warn a negative test does not mean someone is clear from the virus.
Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole said testing is a good thing, but they caution people it could give them a false sense of security.
"It's really just a snapshot in time. Just because you test negative on Monday doesn't mean you aren't going to be developing COVID," Toole said.
It takes the virus 2 to 14 days to incubate. The Centers for Disease Control recommend someone get a COVID-19 test five days after exposure.
"They may have thought they are doing well, it's just a regular day, but they are actually infectious to passing this around to anyone they were around for a significant amount of time," said Brandi Binkley, administrator of the Macon County Health Department.
Health professionals urge people to reconsider their holiday plans and avoid gatherings with people outside their households.
