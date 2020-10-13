CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinoisans are learning to live with the pandemic.
Julie Pryde, public health administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said central Illinois is not doing it well. The recent uptick in counties to warning status is alarming. Twenty-six Illinois counties are at warning level for COVID-19, and 11 of those counties are in central Illinois.
”People need to start thinking of this as more of a long-term type situation. I lot of people were doing the things they needed to do and then they started sort of slacking off, and unfortunately this virus does not play," Pryde said.
She said people do not seem to know the meaning of the phrase.
“I keep hearing people say, ‘well I have to learn to live with it.’ Precisely, we do have to learn to live with it. Learning to live with it does not mean just throwing caution to the wind and doing nothing," she said.
Pryde said the biggest culprit of the uptick is large gatherings.
”Most of the cases are coming from gatherings ... people are just continuing to do things as if we are not in a pandemic. There are weddings and receptions going on, there are parties, people are still going to bars," Pryde said. “Nothing is going to ruin an event more than a death being caused, or somebody is hospitalized, or someone has a really serious outcome."
She reiterated that ‘Learning to Live with It’ means continuing with the basic measures.
“[It] is learning to live with the public health measures of masking, distancing, not gathering and hand washing," Pryde said. "Those are the things we have to do throughout this pandemic if we want to protect ourselves, others and the business community.”
