DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local health leaders urge people to reconsider their Thanksgiving plans as the positivity rate in the state continues to rise.
The stress of social distancing is at an all-time high in Macon and Champaign Counties, as central Illinoisans prepare for the holiday that brings families together at the dinner table.
"The more that we continue to gather, even it's a small gathering or a large gathering, the more we are around people, the bigger the risk is of running into COVID-19," said Emily O'Connell, health educator with the Macon County Health Department.
On Thursday, Champaign County said their biggest issue was community spread. Health Administrator Julie Pryde said people are continuing to gather when they and other health leaders have advised them not to.
"(The spread) is caused by gatherings," Pryde said. "These include formal gatherings, parties, weddings, receptions, funerals and dinner parties."
The Macon County Health Department reported on Nov. 5 that 1 in 7 people have COVID-19 in the county. O'Connell said it's best to assume everyone has the virus, so it's important to mask up and social distance.
The Illinois Department of Public Health listed a series of guidelines leading up to the holiday. For the full guidance, click here.
