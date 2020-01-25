(WAND) - The Chicago woman who contracted coronavirus was in good condition at a Hoffman Estates hospital Friday night, hospital officials say.
The woman, who's in her 60's, returned from Wuhan, China, on Jan. 13 and started experiencing symptoms days later.
After talking to her primary care physician, she went to the emergency room at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates Monday night, according to the hospital.
She started receiving treatment Monday even though the CDC didn't confirm that she had coronavirus until Thursday.
Those who came into contact with her are being closely monitored as well as doctors who treated her.
The woman remains in a specialized "airborne isolation" room where air is pushed outside, according to Dr. Lynwood Jones, an infectious disease specialist with AMITA.