Health officials confirmed that a seventh Illinois resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Officials with the Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health will speak with the media Sunday to address the positive test.
The most recent case, disclosed Friday, was a Chicago Public School employee that was diagnosed with the virus after returning from a cruise.
According to Chicago Public Schools, people who came into close contact with the teacher's aide have been asked to self-quarantine. The school will be shut down the next couple of days.
The fifth case was a Vanderbilt student who returned from a study abroad program in Italy.
The other four individuals in Illinois who had tested positive for the virus have been released from area hospitals.