DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is optimistic, as the COVID-19 vaccine is in arms reach of being administered.
Dr. Ryan Jennings, Chief Medical Officer with HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital, said it's exciting to learn about the new developments around the vaccine.
"If you think about where we have been in this journey and to imagine the fact that 7 to 8 months ago that we would have a vaccine at this point is just amazing work," Jennings said.
There are two types of vaccines ready to be rolled out. One is an RNA based vaccine, and Dr. Jennings explained it's a novel way to make the body recognize the outer protein of the virus and make the body manufacture that outer protein and recognize it as foreign, then have the immune system attack it.
"The nice thing about that it's not actually a live particle, it's not even a partially killed vaccine - it's the body reproducing a portion of it so that it will attack it and hopefully kill it off the way you expect most vaccines to work," Jennings said.
The other vaccine on the forefront is more traditional vaccine, Jennings explained. It's more of a live, partially killed virus like what we see with flu shots.
"At the end point they both end up working the same way, they both end up having the body's immune system attack the particles of the virus so that it eliminates the virus in the body, but they do have a couple of different approaches as far as how they work on the front end," he said.
Preliminary studies show that vaccines with RNA show they are a little more effective. However, Jennings explained both are 90% effective and it is encouraging to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
"You are going to have options, so different folks with different needs and different abilities to disperse into communities," he said.
Local health departments and health leaders have discussed who will get the vaccine first. Jennings said the top priority is health care workers and vulnerable populations.
"As we have seen our own workforce impacted by this disease (COVID-19), this (the vaccine) should help us sustain the workforce," Jennings said.
While the vaccine is an arm's reach away, Jennings wants community members to stay vigilant and continue to wear masks, wash hands and watch their distance.
