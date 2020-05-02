WASHINGTON (WAND) - There are 14 potential coronavirus vaccines under development as part of President Donald Trump's administration's program to fast-track one for use as early as January, senior administration officials tell NBC News.
That number has dwindled down from the 93 vaccines studied just several weeks ago. it's all part of "Operation Warp Speed".
Over the next two weeks, the 14 remaining vaccines will undergo testing. Officials expect that 6-8 of them will make it to the subsequent round of clinical trials. Officials said the goal is to ultimately have three or four vaccines that make it through to final testing and cleared for early-use next year.
There is no guarantee that any of the 14 will make it to the end, but officials are hopeful.
Can I say with 100 percent certainty? No,” one of the officials said. “There is a reasonable probability that one or more of these vaccines will be successful.”
Officials said the biggest concern, however, is how to quickly make the vaccine for more than 300 million Americans once they find one that works.
