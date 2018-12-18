DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The holidays are a time for family, traveling and if you're not careful, coughing and sneezing.
Michelle Oliver, RN has been a nurse for more than 21 years. Most of the health tips she keeps handy may seem obvious, but you'd be surprised how many people forget when the holiday stress kicks in.
"The number one thing that makes the biggest difference is washing your hands," Oliver said. "Fruits and vegetables are [also] the way to go. That's kind of a little bit of a challenge around the holiday season."
A little exercise never hurts either. Oliver says 30 minutes a day is more than enough to keep the body's immune system in fighting shape.
And for the holiday traveler? Again, keep those hands clean.
"Alcohol hand sanitizers are the best way [to kill germs on the go]," Oliver said. "Everyone should have them on their travel bag."
Also, if you're sick, Oliver says to stay home and away from others if you can.
Tips that may seem obvious at first glance, but Oliver says there's never a bad time for a refresher course.
"Holidays can be pretty stressful so I think it doesn't ever hurt to over-emphasize all of the basics we need to do to stay healthy," she said.