DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is helping to explain the Illinois Department of Public Health's new mask guidance.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also rescinded emergency rules in the Control of Communication Disease Code enforcing masking and social distancing for people in business settings. Illinoisans who are not vaccinated should keep wearing masks in most settings, and both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks while on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in health care settings.
The county health department explained people who are fully vaccinated can unmask in different settings. As for different businesses, owners are left to make the decision on whether or not to require vaccinated guests to wear face coverings.
"You may find that there are businesses in our community that are still asking people coming in to wear a face covering for the safety of their employees as well as the people coming in," said Krystle Tempel, health educator.
Masks are still required in Illinois schools, according to guidance from IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education. Masks are required in daycare, per Illinois Department of Children and Family Services rules.
IDPH said that Illinoisans who are unvaccinated are still required to wear a mask.
As for children, the Macon County Health Department said anyone 2 years and older who is medically able and isn't vaccinated should also wear a mask.
