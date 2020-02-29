CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health say one Illinois patient tested positive for COVID-19.
The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S Centers for Disease Control Prevention lab. The patient is hospitalized in isolation and CDC protocols have been implemented.
To lessen the risk of additional transmission, public health officials are trying to find and monitor anyone that came into close contact with this person.
Governor JB Pritzker has requested that hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for COVID-19. Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Gov. Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois that will be able to test specimens next week.