MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department announced there would be changes in contact tracing.
The department said on Monday, starting on Tuesday, December 28 IDPH will change contact tracing to be more centralized to the state's Surge Center.
All positive cases will receive an automated text message that states the following : “IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click: ttps://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html”
People who are 65 and older will get an additional text message if the initial message does not result in a response. MCHD said, if someone has tested positive and they have not received a call or text message, they can call 312-777-1999.
Most positive cases and close contacts will speak with the IDPH Surge Center during the contact tracing process. MCHD said they will still be involved in handling some cases plus outbreaks and clusters. The department is still awaiting some details about the logistics of the changes.
In addition, starting Monday, December 27 the department will be reporting COVID-19 numbers and related information on a weekly basis. The reports will be released on Mondays unless otherwise noted. Numbers will reflect Monday through Sunday from the previous week.
