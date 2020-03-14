The Illinois Department of Heath has confirmed that a patient admitted at Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is critically ill and currently in intensive care.
A second patient was also identified that was tested at an outpatient facility. Details on the second patient are pending the notification of the family.
A press conference will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Center for Learning and Innovation, 228 W. Miller St., to answer further questions from media. Representatives from Memorial Health System, Sangamon County Public Health Department, Springfield Clinic, HSHS St. John’s Hospital and Southern Illinois University Medicine will participate.