(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is working to increase vaccination rates across the state as seven measles cases have been reported.
The CDC reports there are more than 600 measles cases across the country in 2019. 71 cases were reported last week alone.
"We are taking the threat posed by a rise in measles cases very seriously and are committed to taking action to keep Illinoisans safe," said Governor Pritzker. "Working across agencies and at all levels of government, we will be taking steps to increase vaccination rates and ensure all of our families are educated about the resources available to them. There is no more important responsibility of our state government than keeping Illinoisans healthy and safe, and addressing this threat is a top priority for my administration as we move forward."
"IDPH is committed to taking action to keep our communities safe from measles and other preventable diseases," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Vaccination is our best tool to protect our families and while overall vaccination rates for the state are strong, some specific communities have lower rates and remain vulnerable to disease outbreaks. Through a multifaceted approach that will include breaking down barriers to vaccination, targeted outreach, and education, IDPH is committed to increasing vaccination rates in every corner of Illinois and minimizing the threat of measles in our state."
Public health officials are working with schools, community organizations, religious groups, parent organizations, and others to identify opportunities to provide vaccinations.
Steps will include:
• Mobile Units: IDPH will assist in providing mobile health units to neighborhoods with low vaccination rates to hold clinics and provide vaccinations.
• Targeted Events: IDPH will identify events with high parent and children attendance and support vaccination clinics at these events. These can include county fairs and neighborhood celebrations.
• Faith Outreach: IDPH will work with religious organizations to sponsor vaccination clinics after services, during vacation bible school, and near other religious gatherings.
• Community Coordination: IDPH will work with community health workers and parent educators to help set up appointment times for vaccinations, provide or arrange transportation, and assist parents in filling out the paperwork.
• Public Education: IDPH will work to combat misinformation about vaccines and increase education efforts through health events, marketing, and social media.