ILLINOIS (WAND) - COVID-19 transmission rates are on the rise in central Illinois.
Sangamon, Ford and Logan counties are all in the High Transmission Risk categories. Macon, Piatt and Champaign are considered Medium Transmission Risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Despite these trends, many have taken masks off in public and started attending large events. Health officials say it may be time to reconsider re-implementing safety protocols.
It comes as the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant are expected to be dominant in the coming weeks. They mimic other strains in symptoms, like runny nose, cough, fatigue and headaches. But experts believe these variants are more contagious and will infect those who already had COVID-19.
"Making sure that you're washing your hands, disinfecting those highly touched surface areas as well," Emily O'Connell, health educator with the Macon County Health Department, told WAND News.
O'Connell said families should get back to the basics to stop the spread of COVID-19 and any other virus.
"Encourage their children to wear a mask whenever they are in a crowded indoor setting, as well as washing their hands, social distancing and keeping them home if they're showing any symptoms," O'Connell added.
She recommends parents get their kids vaccinated and boosted before sending them to summer school or camps.
"Parents should consider having their children over the age of 5 receive a vaccine and booster when they are eligible, which, again, is 5 months after that regular vaccination series," O'Connell explained.
If you are traveling, O'Connell suggested testing before and after your trip.
"Don't travel if you're positive. You can test whenever you return home. Wear your mask properly when you're traveling on the plane, buses, trains as well. You can even make sure you're taking your disinfectant wipes and wiping down your areas," O'Connell said.
When in doubt, she said it's best to test.
"We encourage testing if they know or they feel they've been exposed to someone, if they are having COVID-like symptoms, or if they are about to go out to a gathering with others, especially if you're going to be gathering with the vulnerable population," O'Connell explained.
Anyone can order more COVID-19 at home kits, which are free, by clicking here.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has shifted to an automated contact tracing program. But you should not wait to get a call. If you test positive, immediately isolate yourself from others, notify any close contacts and frequently disinfected any shared surfaces.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.