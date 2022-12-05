CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 63 Illinois counties are at elevated COVID-19 community levels.
Health officials in Central Illinois want to remind anyone traveling, or experiencing symptoms how to stay safe.
“Staying hydrated, continue to be active, do your exercise, take vitamins. There’s really no way to protect the unprotectable in this case but just staying healthy and active,” said Dr. Joseph Calvo at OSF Sacred Heart in Danville.
Doctors are also stressing the importance of flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines. They are also staying prepared for what's next to come at hospitals.
"We have maybe an odd moment where it seems like we’ve eased off but honestly if it wasn’t COVID, it was something else that was packing the hospital. We’re pleading to the general public you need to help us so we can help you,” said David Chan, the Associate Director of Acute and Pediatric Care at Carle Hospital in Champaign.
Although personal care and having the necessary vaccines can help prevent the spread of diseases, it is best to just stay home if you feel sick.
“It’s been busier than ever in fact we just saw the highest number of patients seen in or ED just this past weekend simply because of all the illnesses out there so anything that you can do to help us by staying at home staying healthy would be extremely helpful for the general public,” said Chan.
If you would like to schedule an appointment for your flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine, contact your local healthcare provider.
